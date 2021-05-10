Drought conditions reduced in some regions of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP)–Drought conditions have improved in the Northeast and Southeast Regions of the Commonwealth, and declared Level 0-Normal Conditions in each region while the Western, Connecticut River Valley, Central, and Cape Cod Regions remain at a Level 1-Mild Drought, unchanged from last month. The Islands Region remains at a Level 0-Normal Conditions, unchanged from last month.

According to Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Kathleen Theoharides, the reduction is due to several significant rain events occurring throughout most of Massachusetts during late April and early May.

As outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, a Level 1-Mild Drought warrants detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, and technical outreach and assistance to the affected municipalities.

The state’s Drought Management Task Force made the recommendations. The task force will continue to meet until water levels return to normal in the affected regions.

As the weather continues to encourage outdoor recreation and the growing season advances, state officials ask the public to be mindful of water use, in particular outdoor water use. The public is recommended to shift to non-lawn/non-grass landscapes, increase plantings of drought tolerant species, and install rain collection systems to help with watering of outdoor plants and vegetable gardens.

During the last 12 months of dry conditions, water supply capacity has not been greatly impacted and remains in good condition due to water conservation measures, which have aided in the reduction of water use, and through natural replenishment of sources. For more information, please visit EEA’s webpages on indoor and outdoor water use. While water supplies are currently doing fine, individuals are encouraged to also follow any additional watering requirements outlined by their community’s Public Water Supplier. Additionally, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) water supply system is not currently experiencing drought conditions, as defined within its individual plan.