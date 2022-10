CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A good amount of western Massachusetts residents woke up to fog once again early Sunday morning.

Some of the key factors when it comes to radiation fog is clear skies, as we saw overnight with the cool temperatures. Another big ingredient is a light breeze that allows fog to settle especially in valleys and low lying areas.

When there is fog make sure you give yourself extra time to where you need to be and give you and the car in front of you extra space as well.