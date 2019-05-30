Forecast Discussion

Western Massachusetts Weather

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear

Lows: 50-56

Winds: Light N

SATURDAY: Sunny

Highs: 78-82

Dew Points: 40-44 Refreshing

Winds: Light N



SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear

Lows: 46-52



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

Highs: 80-84

Dew Points: 44-50 Refreshing

DISCUSSION:

Hello! I’m 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis.

We’ll be mostly clear tonight, with a few thin clouds in the lower Pioneer Valley.

Saturday’s 7am temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunny skies will warm us up quickly. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with low humidity & a light breeze from the north.

It’ll be another mostly clear night on Saturday, with evening temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday also looks bright & dry. A breeze from the south will bring in a few scattered clouds.

Kelly Reardon will update the weekend’s weather, on 22News at 6am.

Weather Info On the Go: Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

The 22News Storm Team Weather Line: 413-377-22WX

Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Nick Bannin and Kelly Reardon on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com