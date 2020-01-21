Frostbite risk high after sharp drop in temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have noticed a sharp drop in temperature following this weekend’s snowfall.

With temperatures dipping close to single digits Monday night, it wouldn’t take long to get frostbite with exposed skin like uncovered fingers and ears.

Frostbite happens when a part of the body becomes frozen from extreme cold and wind.

Experts say the best way to prevent frostbite is to limit your time outdoors when it’s wet or windy, use a hat or headband to fully cover your ears, and wear mittens rather than gloves.