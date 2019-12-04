Heavy snow leads to hours of cleanup for local residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All of western Massachusetts saw close to two feet of snow over the last two days, which is calling for a lot of cleanup.

Many of the main roads throughout the area have been plowed since, but many neighborhood roads are still snow-covered.

Residents in Springfield spent the whole day trying to dig out from the snow.

Springfield resident Terrence Faraser told 22News he had shoveled for close to four hours in the morning, but had to shovel again in the afternoon. He said, “I am very much sick of cleaning up right now. I had my son out here with me, well my two sons out here, and it still took up about 3-4 hours, this is ridiculous.”

Good news though – it seems like snow is behind us for now.