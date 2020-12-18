How to protect your home during extreme cold

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)-Winter is here and so is the extreme cold.

Temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing this weekend, especially overnight.

The nor’easter this week dumped more than a foot of snow in western Massachusetts and now a cold snap cause issues for homeowners. Frozen pipes tend to be the most common issue during the first cold snap. Local plumbers are already getting calls about faucets.



“The ones that have already started are the house faucets mostly,” said Bobby Dasso, Plumbing Service Manager for Boulander’s Plumbing. “People leave their hoses on them, thinking they have to take them off, but don’t get around to it and the cold snap comes in and those are first to freeze.”

Dasso said pipes will often freeze up due to open or broken windows in the cellar. Its important to check for under-door drafts, seal around windows, and consider installing a leak detection system to alert you of any potential issues. It’s also recommended to keep the thermostat no lower than 65 degrees to prevent pipe freezing. And believe it or not, Dasso said pipes in older homes are less likely to freeze since they’re made of brass rather than copper.