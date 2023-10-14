CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of Massachusetts has currently good foliage, despite fall foliage peaking a lot later this year.

If you go to the northern parts of Franklin County or western parts of Berkshire County you can see some great foliage. The best foliage is in the northern parts of Vermont and upstate New York.

We haven’t been seeing peak foliage because warmer temperatures have halted trees from having their leaves die and intense rain causing leaves to fall prematurely. We could see a peak in the next week to ten days if not later.