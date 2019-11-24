Miserable weather hits western Massachusetts with rain, snow and sleet

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — “I’d rather the rain and the cold than the snow, and the slush,” Annie Schlichtig, a West Springfield resident, told 22News.

Rain, snow, sleet, oh my! There was every type of precipitation you can think of locally Sunday. For many of us, it was rain, and a little windy, too.

While we saw mostly rain here in the Pioneer Valley, some other areas in western Massachusetts saw weather of the more wintry type.

Huntington saw a light coating of wet snow Sunday morning. In Northfield, there was a solid accumulation of an inch or so, but it was very wet and slushy snow. Deerfield residents picked up enough to make a small snowman early in the morning before the rain came and Cummington was coated in wet snow creating a nice wintry scene.

But eventually, we all made the shift back to rain at one point. And for some locals getting their Sunday errands done, it wasn’t their ideal day.

“Very cold, dreary, yucky. And I don’t like this cold weather. I’d rather it be sunny and warm and on a beach,” Annie explained.

At least this won’t last all week, we are facing chances of rain only one other day this week, and Thanksgiving Day looks like it’s going to be nice and dry for holiday travel.