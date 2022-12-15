WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP)–Massachusetts residents should be prepared for the possibility of heavy wet snow and strong winds causing power outages Thursday night through Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Hampden, western Hampshire, western Franklin, and Berkshire County from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the 22News Storm Team.

National Grid is getting ready to respond to power outages with emergency response crews including overhead line, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down, transmission, and substation workers.

“National Grid is monitoring the forecasts closely and we have crews and personnel in

place across Massachusetts ready to respond as quickly and safely as we can,” said

Tanya Moniz-Witten, Vice President of New England Electric Operations.

The storm is expected to impact Western and Central Massachusetts, including Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties, with as high winds and rain expected to impact Eastern Massachusetts, Nantucket, and coastal regions of the state.

National Grid offers the following tips and reminders:

Customers Should Stay Connected:

Report power outages at www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.

Use your mobile device to track outage information and storm-related safety tips through National Grid’s mobile site accessible at www.ngrid.com/mobile.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram; we post all the latest storm and restoration updates.

Track outages and estimated restoration times at www.nationalgridus.com/outage-central

To stay connected during storms and outages, text to 64743 using any of the following commands: REG to sign up for text alerts; OUT to report an outage; SUM followed by your town, county, or state to get a summary of outages in your area; HELP for the full list of commands.

Stay safe:

Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization.

Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it’s an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food.

People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223.

Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

Electric safety:

If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to operate it outdoors. Before operating generators, disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could jeopardize the safety of line crews and the public.

If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you will know when power is restored.

Gas Safety

If you suspect a natural gas leak:

Get Out – All occupants should leave the house immediately. Do not use the telephone or light switches for any reason.

Call Us – After leaving the house and reaching a safe environment, call the National Grid 24 hour gas emergency numbers:

New England:1-800-640-1595

Stay Out – Do not return to your home until National Grid tells you it is safe.

Get the latest updates on local weather conditions using the 22News Storm Team Weather Line: 413-377-22WX or on WWLP.com.