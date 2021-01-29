Oil heater maintenance important during frigid weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s important to make sure your heat is working properly in these extreme frigid temperatures. The last thing anyone wants is for the heat to go.

If you have oil heating, Noonan Energy suggests checking how much oil you have in the tank.

They recommend ordering oil before your tank drops below a quarter full. If you do lose heat for some reason, Noonan has workers on call 24/7.

Director of Sales Tim Noonan told 22News, “If they had run out of oil they usually carry 10 to 20 gallons of fuel in cans in their vans and they can usually get somebody started so we can get somebody out with a truck the next day we don’t send the trucks out at night.”



Noonan added that getting your oil heating system serviced every 1 to 2 years will help it run properly.