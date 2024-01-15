HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has issued a regular Winter Parking Ban that will be in effect starting on Tuesday.

According to the City of Holyoke, the parking ban will be in effect beginning on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. until further notice.

There will be no parking on the even side of the street unless otherwise posted, and there will be no parking on cul-de-sacs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with light snow likely. There could be a few fluffy inches of accumulation.

Snow may impact the Tuesday morning commute and the Tuesday evening commute.

