HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has issued a regular Winter Parking Ban that will be in effect starting on Tuesday.
According to the City of Holyoke, the parking ban will be in effect beginning on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. until further notice.
There will be no parking on the even side of the street unless otherwise posted, and there will be no parking on cul-de-sacs.
Tuesday will be cloudy with light snow likely. There could be a few fluffy inches of accumulation.
Snow may impact the Tuesday morning commute and the Tuesday evening commute.
