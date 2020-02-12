Don’t get towed: List of parking bans in effect

1  of  2
(WWLP) – A wintry mix is expected to hit western Massachusetts overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning which is causing some towns and cities to issues parking bans.

Here is a list of the parking bans in effect so far:

  • Ludlow – No parking allowed on the street due to snow removal. In effect 10:00 p.m. Wednesday to 12:00 p.m. Thursday.
  • Westfield – Parking ban in effect from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday until further notice.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more parking bans come in.

