LIST: Parking bans in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Several inches of snow is expected across western Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning which is causing some towns and cities to issues parking bans.

List of parking bans sent to 22News:

Ludlow:

Effective 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, no on-street parking.

Pittsfield:

Effective 7:00 a.m. Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Thursday, residents are asked to use off-street parking. If unable to park off-street, please follow the alternate side parking regulations: Between 7 a.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday: vehicles may be parked on the even side of the street; Between 7 a.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday: vehicles may be parked on the odd side of the street; and All existing and signed parking regulations remain active.

Non-permitted vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Southwick:

Effective 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, no on-street parking.

Springfield:

Effective 7:00 p.m. Tuesday until further notice. No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Westfield:

Effective 6:00 p.m. Tuesday until further notice, no on-street parking.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more parking bans come in.