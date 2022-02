Parking bans across western Massachusetts Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns across western Massachusetts have put parking bans in effect for Friday morning’s icy and snowy weather.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for freezing rain, sleet and snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for accumulating snow, sleet and ice. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire Counties from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for light snow/sleet accumulations and ice that may lead to slippery conditions.

Easthampton:

No street parking from 1:00 a.m. Friday morning to 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Granby:

No on-street parking from 10:00 p.m. Thursday night to 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Orange:

No on-street parking from 12:00 a.m. Friday morning to 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

From December 1 to April 1, no on-street parking between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Pittsfield:

Parking restrictions will be in place from 7:00 a.m. Friday morning to 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday: parking is allowed on the even side of the street

Between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the street

Residents around downtown are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for free overnight parking.

As more parking bans are announced, 22News will update this article.