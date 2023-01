CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A growing number of local communities have issued parking bans due to the winter weather.

Easthampton

A ban on on-street parking is in effect until 12:00 p.m. on Monday.

Greenfield

A ban on on-street parking is in effect until 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Granby

A ban on on-street parking is in effect until 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

Russell and Montgomery

A ban on on-street parking is in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Monday.