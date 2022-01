Parking bans for western Massachusetts Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns across western Massachusetts have put parking bans in effect for Saturday’s snowstorm.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert as some areas in Hampden County could pick up up to 14″ of snow Saturday.

Chicopee:

No parking on main roads or the odd side of secondary roads from 7:00 p.m. Friday night to 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dalton:

No on-street parking from 11:00 p.m. Friday night to 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Easthampton:

No street parking from midnight Saturday to 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Mountain Road will be closed Friday night until further notice.

Enfield, Connecticut:

No parking on roadways from 10:00 p.m. Friday night to 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

Holyoke:

No parking on the even side of streets from 5:00 p.m. Friday night until further notice.

Longmeadow:

A parking ban is in effect from midnight Saturday to 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ludlow:

No on-street parking from midnight Saturday to midnight Monday.

Monson:

No parking on any roads from midnight Saturday to midnight Monday.

More information can be found here.

Orange:

No on-street parking from 10:00 p.m. Friday night to 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

From December 1 to April 1, no on-street parking between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Orange Transfer Station will be closed Saturday, January 29.

Springfield:

A citywide parking ban will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. Friday night until further notice.

No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m.

No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

West Springfield:

No parking on any roads from 10:00 p.m. Friday night to 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Westfield: