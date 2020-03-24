Breaking News
TRAFFIC: Part of I-90 W in Palmer closed after crash involving 3 tractor-trailers, truck
Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Parking bans in effect across western Massachusetts

Parking Bans
Posted: / Updated:
parking bans_160884

(WWLP) – Monday’s weather alert brought accumulating snow and rain to some western Massachusetts areas.  

As a result, parking bans have been put in place in towns and cities across our area. 

Note: The list below will be updated with the latest parking ban from local cities and towns.

Hampden County

  • No parking ban announced

Hampshire County

  • Easthampton: Parking ban in effect from 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. During the ban, no on-street parking is allowed and there is no parking allowed in municipal parking lots between 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. More details here.
  • Granby: Parking ban in effect from Monday afternoon, March 23, until noon Tuesday, March 24. Click here for more details.

Franklin County

  • No parking ban announced

Berkshire County

  • No parking ban announced

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories