Parking bans in effect across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Monday’s weather alert brought accumulating snow and rain to some western Massachusetts areas.

As a result, parking bans have been put in place in towns and cities across our area.

Note: The list below will be updated with the latest parking ban from local cities and towns.

Hampden County

No parking ban announced

Hampshire County

Easthampton: Parking ban in effect from 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. During the ban, no on-street parking is allowed and there is no parking allowed in municipal parking lots between 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. More details here.

Granby: Parking ban in effect from Monday afternoon, March 23, until noon Tuesday, March 24. Click here for more details.

Franklin County

No parking ban announced

Berkshire County