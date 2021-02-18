Parking bans in effect for mid-February snowstorm

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is expecting more snow Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for some light snow in the area until 7 p.m. Friday.

Here a list of parking bans that are in effect due to the storm:

Holyoke : No parking on the odd side of any city street, or in cul-de-sacs starting at 7 p.m. until further notice

: No parking on the odd side of any city street, or in cul-de-sacs starting at 7 p.m. until further notice Longmeadow : No parking at any time on any streets except by fire, police, public works, other public safety vehicles, and public utility repair vehicles from 12 p.m. on Thursday until 12 p.m. on Friday

: No parking at any time on any streets except by fire, police, public works, other public safety vehicles, and public utility repair vehicles from 12 p.m. on Thursday until 12 p.m. on Friday Pittsfield: Between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday vehicles may park on the even side of the street and between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday vehicles may park on the odd side of the street. All existing and signed parking regulations remain active. Non-permitted vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.

22News will continue to update the parking bans as they come into the newsroom. Visit our list of closings and delays for businesses in your area.