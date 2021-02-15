Parking bans in effect for snow, ice storm Monday into Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Town and cities have put parking bans in effect for the snow and ice expected to cause very slick road conditions.

Parking Bans:

Granby – No on-street parking from from noon on Monday until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Southwick – No on-street parking from 3:00 p.m. on Monday to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Icy conditions are likely Monday night and Tuesday, so be very careful on the roads. Areas to the northwest will see the most snowfall accumulation, but it’s the ice that’s the primary concern. Ice accumulation could also lead to some scattered power outages, so charge up your electronics.

By Tuesday mid-morning, the freezing rain/sleet will slowly change to rain before tapering off by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow night we’ll be dry, partly cloudy, with lows back into the teens.

