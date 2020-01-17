Parking bans in effect in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is expected to get several inches of snow Saturday. Some cities and towns have announced parking bans due to the upcoming winter storm.

The following parking bans are in effect:

Agawam: No on-street parking from 12:00 pm Saturday Jan. 18th through 12:00 pm Sunday Jan. 19th.

Ludlow: No on-street parking from 8:00 pm Saturday Jan. 18th through 8:00 pm Sunday Jan. 19th.

Westfield: Parking ban from 12:00 noon Saturday Jan. 18th until further notice.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of western Massachusetts from 3pm Saturday through 7am Sunday.

22News will continue to update you on parking bans as they come in.