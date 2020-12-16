Parking bans in western Massachusetts ahead of Thursday’s snow storm

(WWLP) – 22news is Working For You with a list of parking bans due to Wednesday’s upcoming storm.
Springfield:
- No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m.
- No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Granby:
- No on street parking starting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. until Friday December 18 at Noon
Westfield:
- Parking ban will start Wednesday at 6 p.m. until further notice
Ludlow:
- No on street parking starting Wednesday at 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday December 17.
Adams:
- No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended upon any street, highway, traveled way, or public parking lot during a storm emergency
- No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended on any open municipal parking lot during a storm emergency permitting the lot to be effectively cleared of snow.
The list will be updated as soon as we get them into the newsroom.