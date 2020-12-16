Parking bans in western Massachusetts ahead of Thursday’s snow storm

(WWLP) – 22news is Working For You with a list of parking bans due to Wednesday’s upcoming storm.

Springfield:

No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m.

No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Granby:

No on street parking starting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. until Friday December 18 at Noon

Westfield:

Parking ban will start Wednesday at 6 p.m. until further notice

Ludlow:

No on street parking starting Wednesday at 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday December 17.

Adams:

No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended upon any street, highway, traveled way, or public parking lot during a storm emergency

No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended on any open municipal parking lot during a storm emergency permitting the lot to be effectively cleared of snow.

If you have a parking ban in your community, email us at reportit@wwlp.com.

The list will be updated as soon as we get them into the newsroom.