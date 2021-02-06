Parking bans in western Massachusetts to begin Sunday

(WWLP) – Beginning Sunday, towns and cities in western Massachusetts are putting parking bans in effect to prepare for what is predicted to be heavy snowfall Sunday into Monday.

Parking Bans in western Massachusetts

Granby: The parking ban will go into effect Sunday at 8 a.m. and last through Monday at noon. There will be no on-street barking allowed during this time.

Holyoke: The parking ban will go into effect Sunday at 7 a.m. and will last until further notice. There will be no parking on the odd-numbered side of any city street and no parking in cul-de-sacs.

Longmeadow: The parking ban will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday and last until Monday at 7 a.m. During the ban, there will be no parking on any street.

Southwick: The parking ban will begin at 5 a.m. Sunday and last through Monday at 8 a.m. There will be no on-street parking during the ban.