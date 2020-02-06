Parking bans issued for Thursday due to weather alert

(WWLP) – A wintry mix is expected in the western Massachusetts area on Thursday.
As a result, cities, and towns are issuing parking bans ahead of the weather alert.
The following parking bans are currently in effect:
- MONSON: A winter parking ban from 1 a.m. on Thursday, February 6 through 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 6 (Click here for more details)
- LONGMEADOW: Parking ban begins at 12 a.m. on Thursday, February 6 and ends at noon on Thursday, February 6 (Click here for more details)
22News will continue to update this list as more cities and towns announce parking bans.