Parking bans issued for Thursday due to weather alert

(WWLP) – A wintry mix is expected in the western Massachusetts area on Thursday. 

As a result, cities, and towns are issuing parking bans ahead of the weather alert. 

The following parking bans are currently in effect: 

  • MONSON: A winter parking ban from 1 a.m. on Thursday, February 6 through 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 6 (Click here for more details
  • LONGMEADOW: Parking ban begins at 12 a.m. on Thursday, February 6 and ends at noon on Thursday, February 6 (Click here for more details)

22News will continue to update this list as more cities and towns announce parking bans.

