Parking bans to go into effect for Monday’s winter storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cities and towns around western Massachusetts are alerting residents of parking bans that will go into effect on Monday.

22News will continue to update this list.

Chicopee: The parking ban will go into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and last until 5 p.m. Tuesday. No parking will be allowed on main roads or on the even side of secondary roads.

Holyoke: A regular parking ban will take effect from 10 a.m. Monday until further notice. There will be no parking on the odd-numbered side of the streets and no parking in cul-de-sacs.

Longmeadow: The parking ban will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday and end at 8 p.m. Tuesday. No parking will be allowed on any streets.

Pittsfield: The ban will go into effect at 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicles can park on the odd side of the street from 7 a.m. Monday – 7 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles can park on the even side of the street from 7 a.m. Tuesday – 7 a.m. Wednesday. All existing and signed regulations remain active.

Russell: There will be no on street parking between 10 a.m. Monday – 12 p.m. Wednesday.

South Hadley: The parking ban goes into effect at 12 p.m. Monday – 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Southwick: The parking ban goes into effect 9 a.m. Monday – 6 p.m. Tuesday. There will be no on street parking during the ban.

Springfield: The citywide parking ban will go into effect at 9 a.m. Monday. No parking on the even side of the street from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. No parking on the odd side of the street from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.