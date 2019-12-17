Springfield city council discusses new parking ban ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With another snowstorm coming, the Springfield City Council has been trying to simplify the city’s parking ban, but unfortunately nothing was decided on at the city council meeting Monday night.

The last big storm dropped almost two feet of snow, and even a week after that storm Springfield roads were still covered with snow and ice.

Gerry Reardon of Springfield told 22News, “I have a 4 by 4 and it’s absolutely horrible trying to get down streets. I have a plow on my truck and trying to get down some of these residential streets is extremely challenging.”

Last week the city council outlined recommendations to streamline snow removal. The first thing on that list is to simplify the parking ban.

Several members of the city council sat down with DPW director Chris Cignoli at a sub-committee meeting prior to the full city council meeting. It was decided that the ordinance proposed regarding city’s parking ban needed more work. However, something productive did come out of the meeting.

Springfield City Councilor Marcus Williams told 22News, “Being the expansion of the pre-treatment, which I think is certainly needed, the main arteries of our city, for some they were great but for others they were not. And I was also particularly pleased to hear about the more aggressive management of our subcontractors.”

The city council plans to introduce a new parking ban ordinance at their next meeting on January 13th.

However, residents aren’t sure a parking ban will help solve the city’s snow removal problems.

Springfield resident Mary Kober told 22News, “We didn’t have any cars and the lower part of the street was better than my part of the street so what’s the deal? It doesn’t matter, I mean the parking of the cars matters, yes, but it’s the quality of the work.” So for now, Springfield’s parking ban remains