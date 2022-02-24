CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns across western Massachusetts have put parking bans in effect for Friday’s winter weather.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from late Thursday night through Friday.

Agawam:

No one street parking allowed from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.

Amherst:

No parking on town streets and all parking lots from midnight Friday to 7:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Overnight parking is allowed on the lower level of the parking garage, the town portion of the Pray Street Lot and the northern row of the North Pleasant Street Lot.

Cheshire

No overnight parking allowed Thursday night and Friday night.

Dalton

No parking allowed on any streets from 11:00 p.m. Thursday night to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Enfield

No parking on roadways from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.

No parking on streets from 11:00 p.m. Thursday night to 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Ludlow:

No on street parking from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.

Orange:

No parking on streets from 10:00 p.m. Thursday night to midnight Saturday.

Pittsfield:

A snow emergency is in effect from 7:00 p.m. Thursday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Between 7:00 p.m. Thursday and 7:00 p.m. Friday: parking is allowed on the even side of the street Between 7:00 p.m. Friday and 7:00 p.m. Saturday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the street Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge starting, Thursday through the duration of the emergency



Springfield

A citywide parking ban is in effect from 7:00 p.m. Thursday night until further notice. No parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. No parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Westfield:

No parking on streets from 10:00 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

22News will continue to update this article as more parking bans are announced.