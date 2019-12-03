People already sick of snow after first storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s only our first snow storm but some people are already done with the snow.

Over the last few days if you didn’t have a garage you probably had to clear heavy snow off your car and then dig it out at least three or four times.

Read more: Our early December snowstorm broke records

Most areas across western Massachusetts picked up between one and two feet of snow from our first snowstorm of the season. Some people are not looking for anymore like this one anytime soon.

“I am done with winter, it’s only the first one and it’s a big one, it’s a huge one, doing a lot of work and hopefully we have some more but not as big,” Jim Kowaleck said.

The sun did come out Tuesday afternoon and that helped melt some of the snow, especially what was still left of the roads.