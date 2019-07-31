1  of  2
Breaking News
Power outages affecting more than 1,000 customers in western Massachusetts NFL Hall of Famer, Springfield native Nick Buoniconti has died
1  of  2
Watch Live
Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of western Massachusetts 22News I-Team: Scratch lottery tickets still sold after big prizes claimed

Photo thunderstorm move through western Mass Wednesday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Viewers sent 22News photos of the thunderstorm that passed Western Mass. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation