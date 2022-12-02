CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have some weather on the way for tomorrow, but it’s not snow just yet. 22News is working for you to prepare for tomorrow’s rain and the upcoming snow, whenever it arrives.

It’s fair weather so far, but some precipitation is on the way for the start of the weekend. Rain is in the forecast tomorrow, so be careful on the commute.

Remember to leave extra stopping distance, avoid standing water, and drive with your low-beam headlights on for better visibility. It’s just rain on the way, but with overnight lows now trending below freezing, the State Emergency Management Agency is warning that it’s time to prepare for frozen weather.

It’s important to prep your vehicle before the first snow flies. By putting on those snow tires, finding your windshield scraper, and stocking your emergency kit in case you get stranded.

You’ll want to have a flashlight, a first aid kit, a blanket, jumper cables, and some sand or cat litter to improve traction when you’re stuck.