Prepping your snow blower for the incoming storm

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – It’s time for another winter storm in Western Massachusetts. This time, no matter where you are, whether the western hills or the valley, you will see accumulating snow.

This will be the first time we’ve seen a plowable snowfall in the lower Pioneer Valley so far this month. Here in Chicopee, we have seen 0.6 inches of snow so far this January, when the monthly average normally over a foot. So we still have plenty of catching up to do.

For many, this will be the first time in a month since the snowblower has been powered up. Marty Jagodowski, the owner of Taplin Yard, Pump and Power Equipment, told 22News the importance of snow blowing soon after the snow starts falling:

“It’s going to snow and then rain and then be cold. So you want to be sure to snow blow before it freezes because once it freezes, that’s when it’s tough on snowblowers when it does damage to your snowblower.”

Your snowblower also requires some after-use care as well. Store it properly.

“So when you store your snow blower, most snow blowers have a fuel shutoff on them. You should shut the fuel shut-off off, and let the snowblower run itself out of fuel. That will run the fuel out of the carburetor,” Jagodowski explained.

Keeping the fuel out of the carburetor prevents issues in the future. Jagogowski said over 90 percent of the repairs he’s done so far this season has been from damage to the carburetor from improper short and long-term storage.