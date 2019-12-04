Preventing damage to your home in the winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is under a foot of snow, and that can cause some issues for your home.

The biggest problem-area with snow and ice on your home is your roof, but there are ways to stop damage from happening.

To prevent any issues, make sure your gutters are clean and not blocked with debris. If they aren’t, the water from melting snow backs up, and then it refreezes and leads to something called ice damming. It’s best to leave snow on it unless you are able to clean it completely off. Partial clearing of snow can lead to ice damming.

Other than roof issues in the winter, residents are also prepping their homes to stay warmer and better insulated.

“We do see as soon as the thermostats go on, we see a lot more activity,” President and CEO of Energia LLC Tom Rossmassler said. “People are kind of remembering how cold their house was the last winter or how much oil or gas they used.”

Insulating your home properly will lower your heating bill, and will also help with ventilation in your attic, another factor that can help prevent ice dams. You can treat ice dams with ice dam pucks from a hardware store, but be careful, because they can discolor your roof and can corrode roof nails.