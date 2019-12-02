Severe Weather Alert: Worst over, but more snow coming

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert through Monday for heavy snow and a wintry mix in some spots.
- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Hampden/Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties until 7:00 a.m Tuesday.
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central/eastern Hampden/Hampshire Counties until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
What to expect
- Monday Morning: Light mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow showers. Northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley will have mainly snow showers.
- Monday Afternoon: Transition from mixed showers to snow showers. Snow will start to become more widespread.
- Monday Evening: Widespread snow, heavy at times
- Tuesday 4am-8am: Snow Showers wrapping up. Storm over!
Additional snow
- An additional 2-4″ of snow can be expected for most, with the majority of this coming later this afternoon and tonight
- Areas northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley could grab 3-6″ of new snow through early Tuesday morning.
- Snowfall totals will range from 8-12″ for most with areas northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley ending up with more than a foot of snow by Tuesday morning.