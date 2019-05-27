Springfield 7 Day Forecast

Springfield 7 day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 36°
Mostly Sunny/Breezy
Mostly Sunny/Breezy 5% 60° 36°

Tuesday

61° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 61° 37°

Wednesday

67° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 67° 42°

Thursday

65° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 65° 42°

Friday

64° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 30% 64° 43°

Saturday

60° / 40°
Isolated Shower
Isolated Shower 30% 60° 40°

Sunday

61° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 61° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

49°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

11 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

5 AM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

6 AM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

Springfield MA Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Springfield Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

22News Storm Team Meteorologists

Brian Lapis
Brian Lapis		 Adam Stzempko
Adam Strzempko
Kelly Reardon
Kelly Reardon		  

Trending Stories

Donate Today