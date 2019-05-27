Skip to content
Springfield 7 Day Forecast
Springfield 7 day and Hourly Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Monday
60°
/
36°
Mostly Sunny/Breezy
Mostly Sunny/Breezy
5%
60°
36°
Tuesday
61°
/
37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°
37°
Wednesday
67°
/
42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
12%
67°
42°
Thursday
65°
/
42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°
42°
Friday
64°
/
43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
30%
64°
43°
Saturday
60°
/
40°
Isolated Shower
Isolated Shower
30%
60°
40°
Sunday
61°
/
38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°
38°
Hourly Forecast
60°
3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°
60°
4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°
59°
5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°
57°
6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°
55°
7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°
51°
8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°
49°
9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°
47°
10 PM
Clear
0%
47°
45°
11 PM
Clear
0%
45°
44°
12 AM
Clear
0%
44°
43°
1 AM
Clear
0%
43°
42°
2 AM
Clear
0%
42°
41°
3 AM
Clear
0%
41°
40°
4 AM
Clear
0%
40°
39°
5 AM
Clear
0%
39°
37°
6 AM
Clear
1%
37°
36°
7 AM
Sunny
1%
36°
40°
8 AM
Sunny
1%
40°
44°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°
47°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°
51°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°
54°
12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°
57°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°
59°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°
Springfield MA Weather Maps
Springfield Weather News
High risk of brush fires in western Massachusetts
Video
April signals changing and warming weather
Video
Predictions for April temperatures: warmer than normal
Video
What to expect for Easter Sunday weather
Video
Golf courses in Springfield, Chicopee open for season
Video
Nashville husband, pregnant wife seek refuge on neighbor’s roof after home floods
Video
Red Sox opening day postponed to Friday due to rain
Video
‘Tornado of worms’ in New Jersey stuns woman walking in park
Impact recent rain and melting snow has on area rivers
Video
Cicadas are coming! When will western Massachusetts hear them?
Video
More Weather News
Trending Stories
Two Walgreens locations in Chicopee to administer COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Greenfield Senior Center COVID-19 vaccine appointments
7 Day Forecast with Charlie the Cat
Video
Man falls into 30-foot sinkhole while trying to access storage unit
Gallery
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video