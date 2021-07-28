Today’s Springfield MA Weather Forecast

Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Kelly Reardon, and Allison Finch on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Chance of Shower.



Highs: 74-78

Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Dew Points: 58-62 Sticky

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variable Clouds.

Lows: 54-60

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms.

Highs: 76-80

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers/Storms, Some Strong to Severe.

Lows: 62-66



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Hello! I’m 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity won’t be as bad as the last few days. We’ll start the day with clouds and we’ll eventually make it to partly sunny. I can’t rule out an isolated shower anytime, but most of us won’t see a drop.

Tonight, variable clouds with cool lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow starts dry, and rain chances start near noon time. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

As we head into the late afternoon and evening hours, we will see some scattered storms. Late tomorrow night, some storms could be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind gusts and hail.

The rest of the week we’ll be cooler than average. Tune into 22News from 5-6:30 p.m.

