Storm damage reports around Hampden County

(WWLP) – Strong thunderstorms passed through parts of Hampden and Hampshire Counties Monday afternoon, causing multiple downed trees and wires.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of western Massachusetts

Here is a listing of damage reports from around western Massachusetts, as reported by trained spotters or over amateur radio:

Trees down on Poplar and Park Avenue in West Springfield

Tree down on Route 5 near Bondi’s Island in Agawam

Tree down on house on Benedict Street in West Springfield

Tree down on Adams Street in Agawam

Wires down on Oceola Lane and Tree down on Riverview Avenue in Longmeadow

Wires down on Blake Street in Springfield

Wires down on Benedict Terrace in Longmeadow

Trees and wires down on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield

Tree down on house on Shawmut Street in Springfield

Multiple trees and wires down on Dwight Street in Springfield; One fell on house

Viewer/police/fire reports:

Tree down on Emerson Road in Longmeadow

Large branch down on Cold Spring Ave in West Springfield

Multiple trees down in Forest Park neighborhood in Springfield

Tree down on Roberta Circle in Agawam

Trees down on Vineland Avenue in East Longmeadow

SFD investigating multiple neighborhoods in the Forest Park area for trees and wires down pic.twitter.com/kCiEJaiMDO — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) August 19, 2019

Send in your viewer photos and reports to ReportIt@wwlp.com