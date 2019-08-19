Storm damage reports around Hampden County

Breaking News
Police activity on Pleasant Street in Northampton
(WWLP) – Strong thunderstorms passed through parts of Hampden and Hampshire Counties Monday afternoon, causing multiple downed trees and wires.

Here is a listing of damage reports from around western Massachusetts, as reported by trained spotters or over amateur radio:

  • Trees down on Poplar and Park Avenue in West Springfield
  • Tree down on Route 5 near Bondi’s Island in Agawam
  • Tree down on house on Benedict Street in West Springfield
  • Tree down on Adams Street in Agawam
  • Wires down on Oceola Lane and Tree down on Riverview Avenue in Longmeadow
  • Wires down on Blake Street in Springfield
  • Wires down on Benedict Terrace in Longmeadow
  • Trees and wires down on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield
  • Tree down on house on Shawmut Street in Springfield
  • Multiple trees and wires down on Dwight Street in Springfield; One fell on house

Viewer/police/fire reports:

  • Tree down on Emerson Road in Longmeadow
  • Large branch down on Cold Spring Ave in West Springfield
  • Multiple trees down in Forest Park neighborhood in Springfield
  • Tree down on Roberta Circle in Agawam
  • Trees down on Vineland Avenue in East Longmeadow

Send in your viewer photos and reports to ReportIt@wwlp.com

  • Hail in Feeding Hills (From Mary)
  • Westfield Home Depot (From Carrie)
  • Easthampton (From Jean)
  • Hail in Agawam (From Guido)
  • Hail in Agawam from Mackenzie
  • Hail from Kristina
  • Hail in Agawam from Missy
  • Hail in Agawam from Jay
  • Hail in Agawam from Dylan
  • Tree on house in Longmeadow (From Tom)
  • Feeding Hills (From Michelle)
  • Fairview Avenue in West Springfield (Report It)
  • Hail in Agawam (From Jeremy)
  • Tree down on Commonwealth Ave in Springfield (From Imalay)
  • Feeding Hills (Report It)
  • Hail in Agawam from Phillip
  • Emerson Rd in Longmeadow from Christine
  • Agawam from Allison
  • Hail in West Springfield from Susan

