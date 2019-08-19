Storm damage reports around Hampden County

(WWLP) – Strong thunderstorms passed through parts of Hampden and Hampshire Counties Monday afternoon, causing multiple downed trees and wires.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of western Massachusetts
Here is a listing of damage reports from around western Massachusetts, as reported by trained spotters or over amateur radio:
- Trees down on Poplar and Park Avenue in West Springfield
- Tree down on Route 5 near Bondi’s Island in Agawam
- Tree down on house on Benedict Street in West Springfield
- Tree down on Adams Street in Agawam
- Wires down on Oceola Lane and Tree down on Riverview Avenue in Longmeadow
- Wires down on Blake Street in Springfield
- Wires down on Benedict Terrace in Longmeadow
- Trees and wires down on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield
- Tree down on house on Shawmut Street in Springfield
- Multiple trees and wires down on Dwight Street in Springfield; One fell on house
Viewer/police/fire reports:
- Tree down on Emerson Road in Longmeadow
- Large branch down on Cold Spring Ave in West Springfield
- Multiple trees down in Forest Park neighborhood in Springfield
- Tree down on Roberta Circle in Agawam
- Trees down on Vineland Avenue in East Longmeadow
