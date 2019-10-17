1  of  21
Storm damage reports from around western Mass

(WWLP) – 22News has received multiple storm damage reports following Wednesday night’s strong winds and rain. WEATHER ALERT: Damaging winds continue Thursday

Hampden County Storm Damage Reports

Springfield

  • Tree and power lines down on Sylvan Road
  • Huge tree across Long Terrace
  • Downed branch blocking Skyridge Road
  • Tree down on Yale Street
  • Tree down on house on St. James Boulevard
  • Part of tree down on Armory Street

Ludlow

  • Tree down on Center Street between Warren and Westerly Streets
  • Tree down on Brownell Street and Andrusic Street

Chicopee

  • Tree down across Prospect Street at Chicopee Street
  • Tree down on a house on Broadway Street
  • Branches down in Szot Park
  • Tree down on home on Hillside Ave in Chicopee

Longmeadow

  • Large tree down on Ellington Street

West Springfield

  • Large branch fell off a tree on Hill Street
  • Large branch fell on power lines on Amostown Road near Piper Road
  • Large tree down on car on Elm Street
  • Power lines down on Lower Mass Ave

Wilbraham

  • Trees down, hitting house and shed on Eastwood Drive

Monson

Palmer

  • Tree down at the Exit 8 off ramp from I-90E

Southwick

Hampshire County Storm Damage Reports

South Hadley

  • Trees down on Doane Terrace
  • Tree down on home on Doane Terrace

Amherst

  • Tree and wires down blocking East Pleasant Street

Belchertown

  • Tree down on Franklin Street
  • Branches down on power lines on Ledgewood Drive

Franklin County Storm Damage Reports

Orange

  • Tree down on Athol Road North Orange across the power lines

New Salem

  • Large limb down on Route 202

Deerfield

New Salem

  • Large tree limb down on Route 202

Northfield

  • Tree down with wires blocking Old Wendell Road

