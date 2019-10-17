Storm damage reports from around western Mass

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (AP) — The sunsets are a sight to behold in Joe Leonard’s neck of the woods these days. A year ago, lush stands of towering pines obscured the horizon, he said as he drove his pickup along a dusty Florida Panhandle road. Now, fields of thick grass mask row after row of stumps decaying into the soil that has sustained his family for five generations.

Up the road, heaps of rotting logs lay bare the scars that Hurricane Michael left last October when it ploughed through the region.