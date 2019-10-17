Storm damage reports from around western Mass

(WWLP) – 22News has received multiple storm damage reports following Wednesday night’s strong winds and rain. WEATHER ALERT: Damaging winds continue Thursday
Hampden County Storm Damage Reports
Springfield
- Tree and power lines down on Sylvan Road
- Huge tree across Long Terrace
- Downed branch blocking Skyridge Road
- Tree down on Yale Street
- Tree down on house on St. James Boulevard
- Part of tree down on Armory Street
Ludlow
- Tree down on Center Street between Warren and Westerly Streets
- Tree down on Brownell Street and Andrusic Street
Chicopee
- Tree down across Prospect Street at Chicopee Street
- Tree down on a house on Broadway Street
- Branches down in Szot Park
- Tree down on home on Hillside Ave in Chicopee
Longmeadow
- Large tree down on Ellington Street
West Springfield
- Large branch fell off a tree on Hill Street
- Large branch fell on power lines on Amostown Road near Piper Road
- Large tree down on car on Elm Street
- Power lines down on Lower Mass Ave
Wilbraham
- Trees down, hitting house and shed on Eastwood Drive
Monson
- Tree down blocking Upper Hampden Road
Palmer
- Tree down at the Exit 8 off ramp from I-90E
Southwick
- Trees down on College Highway
Hampshire County Storm Damage Reports
South Hadley
- Trees down on Doane Terrace
- Tree down on home on Doane Terrace
Amherst
- Tree and wires down blocking East Pleasant Street
Belchertown
- Tree down on Franklin Street
- Branches down on power lines on Ledgewood Drive
Franklin County Storm Damage Reports
Orange
- Tree down on Athol Road North Orange across the power lines
New Salem
- Large limb down on Route 202
Deerfield
- Tree fell across the highway on I-91 North at Exit 24
- Tree down on Stillwater Road
- Tree down on Ridge Road
- Tree down on River Road
- Broken telephone pole on Thayer Street
Northfield
- Tree down with wires blocking Old Wendell Road