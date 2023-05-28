Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures got into the mid to upper 80’s on Sunday and with summer weather returning it is important to remember how quickly your car can heat up with these temperatures. The 22News Storm Team has a look at the information you need to know to keep your loved ones safe.

When outdoor temperatures hit the 80’s it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of your car to reach 100 degrees, 20 minutes to reach 110 degrees and within an hour, your car can reach an interior temperature of 123 degrees. When outdoor temperatures reach the 90’s the inside of your vehicle can reach 110 degrees in 10 minutes, and 130 degrees in just one hour.

Be sure to always check the back seat before leaving your vehicle and always remember to remove your kids and pets.