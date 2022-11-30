WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Colder weather and storm season is approaching and here are some ways homeowners can prepare their home in the event of an outage.

According to National Grid, homeowners should conduct maintenance checks to ensure generators are operating safely, and schedule a home furnace tune-up to ensure the furnace is working properly and water heaters are properly vented. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors should also be checked. Remove any dead or rotting branches from trees near the home. Lieutenant Tony Spear from West Springfield told 22News being safe with space heaters is also important.

“Never leave the space heater unattended. Always be within close proximity. Be in the room if you are using it. And never overload using extension chords that may be frayed or worn or anything like that,” said Spear.

A winter emergency kit will help in the event of a major storm. An emergency kit includes water, food, a first aid kit, chargers for cellphones, and a flashlight. For a list of emergency kit items for your car or home visit mass.gov.