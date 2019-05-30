Forecast Discussion

Western Massachusetts Weather

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated AM Shower. Scattered PM Showers & Thunderstorms. Isolated strong/severe storm possible.

Highs: 86-90

Dew Points: 66-72 Very Humid

Winds: S/SW 5-10 MPH



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of Early Evening Showers/Storms. Gradual Clearing

Lows: 60-64

Winds: Light and Variable



THURSDAY: Sun and Scattered Clouds, Less Humid

Highs: 84-88

Dew Points: 60-66 Sticky

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear

Lows: 54-58





DISCUSSION:

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for scattered thunderstorms later today, a few storms may be strong or severe.

Good Wednesday morning I’m 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin.

We officially had our third heat wave of 2019, as we reached 91º at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee on Sunday, 92º on Monday, and 94º Tuesday afternoon. The heat and humidity did pop up a few isolated storms Tuesday, one of which was strong enough to cause damage in parts of Franklin County.

It will be very warm and humid today, but not as hot as the past few days.

Plan on partly sunny skies through early afternoon with the chance for some showers or storms northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley. I expect showers, downpours and storms to become more widespread later this afternoon with the majority of storms and showers from 1 PM- 7 PM. Lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main concern with any storm today. A few strong or severe storms are possible today.

Temperatures will still push into the middle and upper 80s today. 90º isn’t out of the question if we can get enough sunshine before the clouds and storms take over. Humidity will be borderline oppressive today, before we notice humidity dropping for tomorrow.

Any early evening showers or storms disappear between 7-9 PM with gradual clearing taking over the rest of the night. Overnight lows drop into the low 60s.

It’ll be a bright Thursday with sunshine along with some scattered clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures should reach the mid-80s. It won’t be as humid tomorrow, but it will still be a bit sticky.

I’ll take you into the first few days of August and time out today’s storm threat on 22News at noon.

National Weather Service Damage Survey of July 23 Cape Cod Tornadoes

