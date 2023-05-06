Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been nothing but rainy skies across the Pioneer Valley over the last week.

And after all the rain we’ve seen over the last few days here we are finally seeing a dry weekend and also a warmer weekend. We’ve got nothing to worry about on radar when one of the main reasons why we are seeing some warmer temps and finally some dry weather we have high pressure building to our south and this creates a lift in the jet streams.

What we would call a ridge, this allows all of this warmer and dryer weather to move from the south and we like to keep this high pressure as we go through the week so for the warmer weather and also the dryer weather while we have it.