Warmer winter weather can affect blooming trees

A mild winter could affect blooming trees this coming Spring.

Trees react most to warming temperatures, so warmer weather in the winter can have the trees blooming like it’s already spring.

Most trees go dormant in the winter until they can bloom again in the spring. When the weather feels like spring, like it has in Western Massachusetts recently, trees can sprout leaves, flowers, and fruit early.

“The real thing we’re concerned about is the fluctuation. So we do start to see early blooms so if this warmer weather continues, well into February, we certainly could see some earlier blooms, and then we get concerned about early frosts.” -Rick Harper, Extension Associate Professor of Urban Forestry at UMass

A stretch of warmer weather, followed by a significant cooldown, can be stressful and potentially damaging to trees. Fruit and flower buds are most susceptible to a drop in temperature, while leaf buds are most likely to recover from an early frost.

If you notice a tree in your backyard blooming early this winter, you can protect it for the spring by insulating it with mulch and keeping it well watered.