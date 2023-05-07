CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures in the 70s this weekend and much of next week, many people are heading to local lakes and beaches.

It’s nice to sit and enjoy the sun but think twice before jumping into the lakes or the ocean as water temperatures are still very cold. Lake temperatures across Massachusetts are in the 50s and 60s and that can cause hypothermia in a short amount of time. It’s best to wait a few more weeks and allow temperatures to get warmer before taking the jump into the lakes and oceans for summer.

Be sure to check with your local authorities on water conditions and keep an eye on others as the weather gets nicer.