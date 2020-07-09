Ways to keep your energy cost down during high heat, humidity

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat along with the humidity made it feel like it was in the mid-90s Thursday afternoon.

Hot and humid summer weather has moved into western Massachusetts. The heat along with the humidity made it feel like it was in the mid-90s out there this afternoon.

Chances are if you have an air conditioner it was running all day long but there are some things you can do to keep your energy costs down while trying to beat the heat. On hot and sunny days you should close your curtains and blinds and pull down your shades.

Your air conditioner won’t have to work as hard. The placement of your air conditioner is also important. Bill Stack from Eversource spoke to 22News about some tips to beat the heat while using an air conditioner.

“If you have room air conditioners if possible have them in the shaded side of the home or north side if possible because if they’re on the south side they’re in the sun all day and that keeps the equipment hot and makes it have to cycle more frequently and this uses more energy.”

You should also be sure to clean the air filter in your air conditioner especially with all the pollen we had this spring. This will also help your air conditioner run more efficiently.

Also if you’re having trouble paying your bill due to the Covid-19 pandemic Eversource is encouraging you to contact them so they can help you out.

You can get more information here or call 1-800-592-2000.