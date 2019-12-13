1  of  2
Breaking News
House panel approves 2 Trump impeachment charges Shots fired in Springfield, three arrested
1  of  2
Watch Live
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary committee approve articles of impeachment TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby
1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Gateway Regional School District Hampshire Regional School District LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns R. H. Conwell Elementary School

Freezing rain, drizzle could cause icy roads Friday afternoon

Weather Alerts
Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Hampden County, Hampshire County, and Franklin County until 10 p.m. Friday.

Spotty light freezing rain/freezing drizzle may result in hazardous travel this afternoon.

View School Closings & Early Dismissals

Scattered light showers will develop across the region this afternoon. However, temperatures may remain near or below freezing in some locations into the afternoon. The greatest risk for this is across portions of the Connecticut River valley and northern Worcester hills.

22News Interactive Radar

This will bring the potential for spotty light freezing rain/freezing drizzle this afternoon which may result in roads becoming icy.

Any amount of icing that occurs will be very light. However, it only takes a very small amount of freezing drizzle to make roads and walkways icy.

Drivers planning travel this afternoon and into early this evening should be prepared for the potential of locally hazardous travel.

22News Live Traffic Map

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets