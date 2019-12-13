(WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Hampden County, Hampshire County, and Franklin County until 10 p.m. Friday.
Spotty light freezing rain/freezing drizzle may result in hazardous travel this afternoon.
View School Closings & Early Dismissals
Scattered light showers will develop across the region this afternoon. However, temperatures may remain near or below freezing in some locations into the afternoon. The greatest risk for this is across portions of the Connecticut River valley and northern Worcester hills.
This will bring the potential for spotty light freezing rain/freezing drizzle this afternoon which may result in roads becoming icy.
Any amount of icing that occurs will be very light. However, it only takes a very small amount of freezing drizzle to make roads and walkways icy.
Drivers planning travel this afternoon and into early this evening should be prepared for the potential of locally hazardous travel.
Latest News:
- National Grid replacing pole in Wilbraham, expect delays
- Freezing rain, drizzle could cause icy roads Friday afternoon
- House panel approves 2 Trump impeachment charges
- Shots fired in Springfield, three arrested
- Newborn baby left at Texas fire station
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.