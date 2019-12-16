Weather Alert: Accumulating snow and wintry mix for Tuesday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday as accumulating snow, plus an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain could make for some slippery travel.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for ALL of western Massachusetts.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Tuesday 1 a.m – 7 p.m: Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties for accumulating snow and some wintry mix.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Monday 10 p.m – Wednesday 1 a.m: Berkshire County for accumulating snow and some wintry mix.
Timing:
- Snow begins: Tuesday 1 a.m – 6 a.m from south to north
- Snow changes to a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix: 10 a.m – 5 p.m
- Back to light snow snowers: 5 p.m – Midnight
Precipitation Type & Amounts:
- 2-4″ of Snow & Sleet for the lower Pioneer Valley
- 3-5″ of Mainly Snow north & west of the lower Pioneer Valley
- Precipitation will be mainly snow north of Northampton with a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix south of Northampton.
Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this wintry mix and the impact on travel.