Weather Alert: Accumulating snow and wintry mix for Tuesday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday as accumulating snow, plus an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain could make for some slippery travel.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for ALL of western Massachusetts.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Tuesday 1 a.m – 7 p.m: Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties for accumulating snow and some wintry mix.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Monday 10 p.m – Wednesday 1 a.m: Berkshire County for accumulating snow and some wintry mix.

Timing:

Snow begins: Tuesday 1 a.m – 6 a.m from south to north

Snow changes to a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix: 10 a.m – 5 p.m

Back to light snow snowers: 5 p.m – Midnight

Precipitation Type & Amounts:

2-4″ of Snow & Sleet for the lower Pioneer Valley

3-5″ of Mainly Snow north & west of the lower Pioneer Valley

Precipitation will be mainly snow north of Northampton with a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix south of Northampton.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this wintry mix and the impact on travel.