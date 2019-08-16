Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Enfield police investigating suspicious death
Top Stories
Mass shooting survivor: Bank could have saved victims
Setting AC unit to 82 degrees while sleeping is best for ‘energy efficiency,’ federal program finds
Vape symbol added to “Tobacco-Free School” signs at NC schools
Virginia Beach military family car set on fire
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Katy Keene – Official Extended Trailer
Top Stories
Jane the Virgin cast share their most memorable moments
Top Stories
Nancy Drew – First Look Trailer
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Justin Baldoni
Jane The Virgin – Chapter One Hundred Scene
The 100 – The Blood Of Sanctum Trailer
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
DIY paper cutting craft with the Shelburne Arts Co-Op
Top Stories
Get ready for Celebrate Holyoke 2019
Top Stories
DeSpirt Marble & Granite: 30 years of family-owned quality stone and tile
Just TRYAN It Pioneer Valley’s charitable triathlon for kids
Healthy products for quick back to school meals and snacks
Oddities Around Us: The Old Firehouse Museum
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Enfield police investigating suspicious death
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast
Trending Stories
Enfield police investigating suspicious death
Mass shooting survivor: Bank could have saved victims
Setting AC unit to 82 degrees while sleeping is best for ‘energy efficiency,’ federal program finds
Florida man arrested for botching castration on victim he met on dark web, deputies say
Venezuela crisis pushes women into ‘forced motherhood’
Love Your Pet
Tips on leaving your pets home during vacation
Pet Corner: Monty
“Clear the Shelters” nationwide pet adoption drive held Saturday
One of a kind: Callie the search & rescue dog
Love your pet: Tips to prevent ticks and fleas
More Love Your Pet