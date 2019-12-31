1  of  19
Weather Alert: Slippery morning commute as ice storm wraps up

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team continues our weather alert through early this morning as our wintry mix wraps up with some freezing drizzle. Over the last 36 hours, we’ve had rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow, hail and even thunder and lightning!

It will still be a slippery morning commute and you’ll need some extra time to scrape the icy mix off your windshield.

This morning freezing drizzle will wrap up 7-9 a.m. at the latest with some breaks of sunshine developing this afternoon. High temperatures will approach 40º this afternoon, which should help with some melting and cleanup.

As we head into New Year’s Eve night we’ll be tracking some scattered snow showers and flurries that could leave a very light accumulation of snow, but mainly in our western hills.

Here’s our snowfall forecast for tonight.

We’re tracking morning conditions and we’ll take you into 2020 on 22News this morning.

