Weather Alert: Snow will change to a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert through this evening as accumulating snow and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will make for some slippery travel for both the Tuesday morning & evening commutes.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for ALL of western Massachusetts.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Through 7 p.m: Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties for accumulating snow and some wintry mix.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Through Wednesday 1 a.m: Berkshire County for accumulating snow and some wintry mix.

Timing:

Now: Snow spreading and gradually getting heavier

Morning Commute: All snow

Snow changes to snow/sleet/freezing rain mix: 9AM-5PM

Wintry mix changes back to snow showers: 5PM-11PM

Storm Ends by 11PM

Precipitation Type & Amounts:

2-4″ of Snow & Sleet for the lower Pioneer Valley

3-7″ of Mainly Snow north & west of the lower Pioneer Valley

Precipitation will be mainly snow north of Northampton with a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix south of Northampton.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this wintry mix and the impact on travel.

