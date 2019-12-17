Weather Alert: Snow will change to a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert through this evening as accumulating snow and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will make for some slippery travel for both the Tuesday morning & evening commutes.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for ALL of western Massachusetts.
Weather Alerts:
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Through 7 p.m: Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties for accumulating snow and some wintry mix.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Through Wednesday 1 a.m: Berkshire County for accumulating snow and some wintry mix.
Timing:
- Now: Snow spreading and gradually getting heavier
- Morning Commute: All snow
- Snow changes to snow/sleet/freezing rain mix: 9AM-5PM
- Wintry mix changes back to snow showers: 5PM-11PM
- Storm Ends by 11PM
Precipitation Type & Amounts:
- 2-4″ of Snow & Sleet for the lower Pioneer Valley
- 3-7″ of Mainly Snow north & west of the lower Pioneer Valley
- Precipitation will be mainly snow north of Northampton with a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix south of Northampton.
Snowfall Forecast:
Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this wintry mix and the impact on travel.
