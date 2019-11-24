Weather Alert: Wintry mix, snow likely for some areas Sunday

Weather Alerts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert today for some wintry weather for parts of western Massachusetts.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County until 5 p.m. for mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snow and ice accumulations likely.

But while the worst of the impacts will be felt there, that doesn’t mean that’s the only area that will experience any wintry weather.

Rain, freezing rain and a wintry mix are already falling across Western Massachusetts this morning. The worst of the icing and slushy surfaces this morning will be in the western hills, Berkshires and Franklin County, as most other areas will stick with just rain.

Be ready for a light accumulation of ice, snow/sleet in those areas.

By late morning, any wintry mix left will make the change to purely rain. Widespread rain showers continue the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon with highs in the low 40s. The rain could be heavy at times.

During the late afternoon and evening, as temperatures drop back down, some precipitation over the Berkshires, western hills and Franklin County will make the switch back to a wintry mix and eventually snow.

Accumulations should be on the light side with areas in Berkshire County seeing the most accumulation and nothing to up to an inch elsewhere.

