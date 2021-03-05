1.9 magnitude earthquake hits West Hartford early Friday morning

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you live in West Hartford and suddenly awoke before your alarm on Friday, you’re not alone.

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor said a 1.9 magnitude earthquake hit West Hartford just before 1:15 a.m.; the quake was small but shallow.

A small and shallow EARTHQUAKE shook West Hartford just after 1 AM! Did you feel it?

Let us know!@WTNH pic.twitter.com/69XwbNBAU8 — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) March 5, 2021

She said it happened 1.3 miles below the surface.

Baylor said many residents could have felt the shake because it was shallow.

“I’m looking at the shake map, I think some people did feel this this morning, but maybe didn’t necessarily know what it was,” she said. “So, if you’re in West Hartford, maybe you heard even a loud boom this morning, now sure what it was, that was your earthquake.”

Police said there were no injuries and no reports of damage.